Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Rises By 83.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.