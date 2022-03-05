TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $15.89. TuSimple shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 12,959 shares.

Specifically, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,439 shares of company stock worth $746,359.

Several research firms have commented on TSP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

