Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Talos Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE TALO opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.