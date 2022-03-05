Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $30,067,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $21,807,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EHC opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

