Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

