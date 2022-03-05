Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,376 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $95.26 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

