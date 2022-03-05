Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives $233.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.25) to GBX 376 ($5.04) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 125 ($1.68) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

