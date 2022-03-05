Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. Gentex reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Gentex has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

