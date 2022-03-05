Brokerages Set SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $433.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.