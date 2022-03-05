The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 70,700 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $4,048,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
St. Joe stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.
St. Joe Company Profile (Get Rating)
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
