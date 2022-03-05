John Michael Mcdonald Sells 1,239 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $17,011.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08.

On Friday, December 3rd, John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $12.33 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.