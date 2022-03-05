Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00.

VNOM opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.