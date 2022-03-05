Erik Harris Sells 2,713 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

