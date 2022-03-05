Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 175,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24.

On Friday, December 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47.

HRMY opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

