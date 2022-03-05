Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 175,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24.
- On Friday, December 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47.
HRMY opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 0.37.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
