Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $17,378,375.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,388.78 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,497.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,508.17. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.