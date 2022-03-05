Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKXCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4853 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $69.73.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.