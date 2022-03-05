Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Price Target at C$10.33

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

TSE:BB opened at C$8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$24.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

