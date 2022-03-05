Hunting PLC (HTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on May 13th

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 226 ($3.03) on Friday. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.98). The stock has a market cap of £372.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTG. dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257 ($3.45).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

