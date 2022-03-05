Mondi plc (MNDI) to Issue Dividend of €0.45 on May 16th

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.45 ($0.51) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,347.50 ($18.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,331 ($17.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,088 ($28.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,821.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,849.77.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,133 ($28.62).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

