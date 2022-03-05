Assura Plc (AGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.74 on April 13th

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AGR opened at GBX 61.85 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.45. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.08).

Get Assura alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.03) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83 ($1.11).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.