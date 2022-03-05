ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

