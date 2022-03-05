ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
