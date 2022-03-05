Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 25th

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 56,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.