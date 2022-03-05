Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell Sells 59,286 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $464.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.14 and a 200 day moving average of $578.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

