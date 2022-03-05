Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell Sells 59,286 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $464.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.14 and a 200 day moving average of $578.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.