Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.63. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

