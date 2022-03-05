ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

