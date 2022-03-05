SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

