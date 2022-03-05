S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.06.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

