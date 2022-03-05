Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

