Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
SHEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.
NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
