Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.96% of APi Group worth $89,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,902,000 after purchasing an additional 806,577 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,232,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,774,000 after buying an additional 184,830 shares during the last quarter.

APG opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

