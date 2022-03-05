227,392 Shares in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $12,780,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,958,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,462,000.

Bilander Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.55.

