SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $93,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
