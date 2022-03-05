Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in Shaw Communications by 126.3% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after buying an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,844,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

