Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 270,317 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of nCino worth $87,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of nCino by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get nCino alerts:

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

nCino Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.