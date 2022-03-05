Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.40. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

