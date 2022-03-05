Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Several research firms recently commented on HALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

