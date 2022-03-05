Investors Buy Large Volume of Gogo Call Options (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 351% compared to the typical volume of 1,454 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 82.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 61,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,889 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 484.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Gogo stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

