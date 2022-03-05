Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Primo Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after purchasing an additional 728,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

