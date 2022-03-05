C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

C3.ai stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

