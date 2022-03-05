Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $61,855.84 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $61,855.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $115,303.50.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $1.98 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,784 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,199 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

