StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other news, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 9,973 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,513 shares of company stock valued at $279,648. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.