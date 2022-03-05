Stephens Trims Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price to $44.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.78.

VCYT stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,541,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Veracyte by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

