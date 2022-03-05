U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Silica’s adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat the same. The company is likely to gain from expansions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost margins. It will also benefit from positive cash flow. However, it is witnessing headwinds from supply chain challenges, particularly on the West Coast. U.S. Silica is also facing cost-related challenges, stemming from a lag in implementation in new pricing. High costs and supply-chain issues are expected to dent results first quarter. Volumes are also expected to be under pressure in the Industrial & Specialty Products unit.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 3.08.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

