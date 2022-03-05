Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

NYSE:SRI opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $518.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

