Mizuho Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $65.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,288,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.