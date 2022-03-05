Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Declines By 62.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CVVUF opened at $0.41 on Friday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

