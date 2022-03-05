Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Declines By 62.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CVVUF opened at $0.41 on Friday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)
