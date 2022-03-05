Raymond James Raises Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $70.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. upped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.45.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.