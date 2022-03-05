BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.73.
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
