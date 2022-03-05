Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Set at $43.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.29.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -669.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

