HC Wainwright Trims Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price to $25.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

ARCT opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.75. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

