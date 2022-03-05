Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.62.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

